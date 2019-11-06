|
Margaret "Ann" Breeding
Ankeny - Ann Breeding, 72, surrounded by family, entered heaven November 5, 2019 after a two year battle with cancer.
A visitation will be 6 to 8: p.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Church (510 E. 1st Ankeny, IA 50021). Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, November 8th, also at the church.
Ann was employed by Iowa Title Company starting as a bookkeeper and ended her career 42 years later as the President, retiring in 2014.
She is survived by her husband, Chuck; children, Jeff (Jonnah) Breeding and Kristi (Kurt) Bogseth; 4 grandkids, Benjamin, Maraye, Brandon and Zoey; brother Roy (Linda) Baker, sister Vicki (Pat) Humphrey; and many nieces nephews and friends.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019