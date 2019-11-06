Services
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Church
510 E. 1st
Ankeny, IA
Prayer Service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
8:00 PM
Our Lady's Immaculate Heart
510 East 1st Street
Ankeny, IA
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady's Immaculate Heart
510 East 1st Street
Ankeny, IA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Church
510 E. 1st
Ankeny, IA
Resources
Margaret "Ann" Breeding


1947 - 2019
Margaret "Ann" Breeding Obituary
Margaret "Ann" Breeding

Ankeny - Ann Breeding, 72, surrounded by family, entered heaven November 5, 2019 after a two year battle with cancer.

A visitation will be 6 to 8: p.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Church (510 E. 1st Ankeny, IA 50021). Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, November 8th, also at the church.

Ann was employed by Iowa Title Company starting as a bookkeeper and ended her career 42 years later as the President, retiring in 2014.

She is survived by her husband, Chuck; children, Jeff (Jonnah) Breeding and Kristi (Kurt) Bogseth; 4 grandkids, Benjamin, Maraye, Brandon and Zoey; brother Roy (Linda) Baker, sister Vicki (Pat) Humphrey; and many nieces nephews and friends.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
