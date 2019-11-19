|
Margaret Clayton
Des Moines - Margaret Clayton, 100, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Sunnyview Care Center in Ankeny, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Merle Hay Funeral Home at 4400 Merle Hay Road, Des Moines, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Margaret Lydia Meyer was born on March 2, 1919 in Potsdam Minnesota; she was the daughter of William George Meyer and Magdalena (Kirmis) Meyer. Margaret proudly served in the United States Navy during WWII. Margaret was united in marriage to Willard "Bryce" Clayton in Potsdam, Minnesota. They had made their home in Des Moines and owned Clayton Arts and Crafts and did not retire until the age of 93. She had been a member of Mt Olive Lutheran Church in Des Moines Iowa. She loved her family and enjoyed anytime she could be with them. She always said "I want to live to be 100" and she obtained her goal.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter Andrea Farrell of Des Moines, grandchildren, Jim(Kathleen) Farrell of Grimes, Chris(Daron) Marshall of Des Moines, Wendy(John) Becvar of Grimes and Bridget(Josh) Gilbert of West Des Moines, and 8 great grandchildren.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019