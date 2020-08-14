1/
Margaret Cunningham
Margaret Cunningham

Norwalk - Margaret (Peggy) Cunningham, 83, passed away on August 10, 2020 at Maple Crest Manor in Fayette, Iowa. Peggy was born on January 13, 1937 to Walter and Irene (White) Hiatt in Des Moines, Iowa. She attended school in Des Moines and graduated from Lincoln High school.

On November 29, 1957 she was united in marriage to Edward Cunningham. To this union three daughters were born.

During her married life Peggy was a homemaker and cared for both her parents and Ed's parents during their later years. Peggy enjoyed reading and collected many books. She could often be found in her gazebo with a book in hand and an ice tea nearby. Peggy enjoyed the trips she took with Ed and other family members. She loved the many animals that came to the acreage, especially the cats and dogs the family often had.

Peggy is survived by her husband Ed, three daughters; Michele (George) Stanley, Teresa (Don) Thole and Joy (Ed) Darrah; 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren with 2 more due in October; 2 sisters Leah Trent and Vera White; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 1 great-grandchild, 1 sister - Barbara Roseberry, and her mother and father-in-law, Cedric and Jessie Cunningham.

The family would like to thank Maple Crest Manor and St croix Hospice for their support.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com




Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
