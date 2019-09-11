|
|
Margaret E. George
West Des Moines - Margaret E. George began her 107 year, human life journey, on February 7, 1912 at her home in Valley Junction and died on Friday, September 6, 2019. She was the daughter of Richard A. and Laura Thomas, the younger sister to Howard and Harry. A Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in West Des Moines on September 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a visitation starting at 10 a.m. Burial will be held at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines.
Margaret was a 1930 graduate of Valley Junction Schools. While in school she participated in basketball and drill team. Upon graduation she went to work forr Employers Mutual until she married. She married Walter George in 1938 and spent a short time Oskaloosa, IA before returning to West Des Moines where they raised their three children. Margaret later worked part time for several insurance agencies. Her hobbies were traveling, collecting cookbooks, and recipes. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, West Des Moines Women's Club, and the West Des Moines Historical Society.
Left to cherish her memory are her three children, Tom (Karen) of Windsor Heights, Joanne (Robert) Craig of Lake Geneva, WI, and John (Nyla) of Reeds Springs, MO; eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, and granddaughter, Courtney.
The family wishes to thank the staff and nurses at Legacy Pointe where she spent the last 12 years of her life; the Pigott Family; niece, Dawn Linder; and Sun Coast Hospice, for their kindness and care. Memorial contribution may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or to the Food Bank of Iowa. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be expressed at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019