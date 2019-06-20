|
|
Margaret Ford
Windsor Heights - Margaret Joan Ford, 83, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, IA. Services will be held 11 am Friday, June 21, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with a visitation beginning at 10 am. A private family burial will take place in the future.
Margaret was born September 1, 1935, in Waterloo, IA, to Charles and Marguarite (Keniry) Kramer. She married Richard Ford on October 20, 1956, at St. John's Catholic Church in Waterloo.
Margaret was a mother and a grandmother, her greatest joy. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and attend their activities whenever possible. She and Richard enjoyed many winters in Panama City Beach, Florida, together. Margaret was a Eucharistic Minister for the homebound and delivered Meals on Wheels. She is a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and volunteered at Sacred Heart School and Childserve.
Margaret is survived by her husband, Richard Ford; children, Timothy (Shannon) Ford of Johnston, IA, Thomas Ford of Des Moines, IA, Anne (Bob) Wegner of Omaha, NE, Katherine (Jason) Castle of Lincoln, NE, Jodi (Mike) Safris of Urbandale, IA; grandchildren, Erin, Emma, Raquel, Megan, Noah, Alex, Alea, Julia, Tyler, Ava, Cassie, Riley, Chase; sisters, Dolores Kramer of Dubuque, IA, Mary Lois (Jim) Wagenkenect of Kimberling City, MO; as well as many friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Pat Kramer; and son, David James Ford.
Contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Church or Childserve. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 20, 2019