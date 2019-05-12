Services
Van Dyk-Duven Funeral Home
615 W 1st Street
Pella, IA 50219
641-628-2540
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Rosary
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:30 PM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
2926 Beaver Ave
View Map
Des Moines - Margaret M. (Kenney) Gannon, 92, wife of the late Larry Gannon, died Saturday, May 4, at Calvin Community. Margaret was born in Vail, IA and a graduate of Drake University. She taught in Webster City, Ft.Dodge and at St.Pius School in Urbandale. She was active in the Court Appointed Special Advocate Program, loved politics and debating policy issues. Surviving are four children: Chuck (Barb) Gannon of Rochester, NY, Mark (Margaret) Gannon of Ames, IA, Mary Gannon and Dr. Joan (Paul) Gannon-Palmer of Des Moines. Funeral service will be Saturday, May 18, 10:30 am Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2926 Beaver Ave. followed by interment at Glendale Cemetery. Visitation is on Friday, May 17, 5:00 to 6:30 pm with a Rosary at 6:30 pm, Holy Trinity Catholic Church. full obituary: www.vandykduven.com
Published in Des Moines Register from May 12 to May 15, 2019
