Margaret Goodrich
Malcom - Margaret Mary Goodrich, age 85, of Malcom, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, June 2, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Brooklyn, Iowa, with Father Corey Close officiating. The burial was in the Calvary Cemetery, Brooklyn, Iowa.
Margaret Kaufman was born September 24, 1933, in rural Chelsea, Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Margaret (Svoboda) Kaufman. She attended the rural school in Chelsea, and later she received her GED. Margaret married Charles R. Goodrich, on February 10, 1953 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Chelsea. She was a cook at the Brooklyn Café and the Malcom Truck Stop and sold Avon. Margaret was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic church and the Altar and Rosary Society in Brooklyn, St. Mary's Catholic Church in Grinnell, and the Brooklyn Ruritans. She enjoyed baking, making kolaches, gardening and attending the county and state fairs. She loved family gatherings and cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Margaret is survived by 11 children: Bert Goodrich, Coralville, Iowa, Peter (Sue) Goodrich, Malcom, Iowa, David Goodrich, Tama, Iowa, Susan (Murlin) McCain, Malcom, Iowa, Sally (Archie) Kuntz, Brooklyn, Iowa, Charles Goodrich, Malcom, Iowa, Sandra (Jay) Wacha, Ozark, MO, Sharon (Joe) Schott, Brooklyn, Iowa, Dale (Ann) Goodrich, Montezuma, Iowa, Joe (Tracey) Goodrich, Greene, Iowa, and Sheila Campbell, Grinnell, Iowa; 27 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; three great-grandchildren on the way; and a sister Patricia (Don) Nicklas, Guernsey, Iowa. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles R. Goodrich in 2000, her parents, one great grandson Dylan Austin, and three brothers George, Charlie and Paul Kaufman.
Memorials may be sent to Kloster Funeral Home, c/o Margaret Goodrich Family, P.O. Box 341, Brooklyn, Iowa 52211.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 5, 2019