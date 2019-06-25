|
|
Margaret "Peggy" Hawkins
Johnston - Margaret "Peggy" Hawkins, 100, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, IA. Services will be held 10:30 am Wednesday June 26, 2019 at Granger Assumption Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Beaver Catholic Cemetery in Granger, Iowa.
Margaret was born January 20, 1919, in Woodward, Iowa, to Harry and Agnes (Menough) Geneser. She married Donald Hawkins and together they were blessed with five children.
Peggy enjoyed dancing and gardening in her youth. She also spent many hours on her jigsaw puzzles. Peggy was able to take a trip to Ireland and truly loved participating in her local St. Patrick's Day Parades. She was a faithful and devout Catholic.
Peggy is survived by her children, Barbara Frueh of Des Moines, IA, Gerald G. Hawkins of West Des Moines, IA, Martha Varnum of Chipley, FL, Kathleen Hawkins of Chesapeake, VA; 7 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; son, Dennis; grandson, Ryan; parents; and seven siblings.
The family will receive friends beginning at 5:30 on June 25, 2019, at Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines, with a Rosary starting at 6:45 pm. Contributions may be made to Bishop Drumm. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 25, 2019