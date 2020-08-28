Margaret HuffNorwalk - Margaret Ann (Courtney) Huff, age 94, of Norwalk died peacefully Monday morning, August 24, 2020 at Edencrest at the Legacy in Norwalk.Margaret Ann Courtney was born September 18th, 1925 in Norwalk, Iowa. The daughter of Lilah and Grover Courtney, she lived her entire life in Norwalk, most of it in the house on Main Street with whom she shared with her husband Merle Huff, who passed in 1991. She graduated from Norwalk High School in 1942 and was married at the Norwalk Methodist Church on April 4th, 1945, when Merle returned from WWII. They raised four children, Julia (Julie), Charles (Charlie), Cheryl and Roger, along with nephew Dennis (Denny) Huff. Denny was truly like a 3rd son to Margaret and like a brother to the other children. He and his mother, Gretchen Huff, stayed with the family from the time he was young until he left for the Navy after graduation. Nephews Robert (Bob) Kroll and William (Bill) Kroll came to stay with the family during their high school years and the house was a busy place at that time, with as many as 10 people living there. She loved having everyone there and missed each one of them when they grew up and left home.Margaret was a founding member Norwalk Women's Fire Auxiliary. She and Merle were always active in the Norwalk Volunteer Fire Department and formed many close life-long friendships with other fire department and women's auxiliary members. She was also a life-long member of the Norwalk Methodist Church and was the head of Sunday School for some time. In addition, she was a member of The Eastern Star for over 50 years and was an original member of the Norwalk Athletic Club. Some may even remember her as the Norwalk Voting Precinct Captain, a position she held for many years until her health forced her to step down.Margaret was preceded in death by husband, Merle; her brother, Donald and his wife Gladys; her sister Judy and husband Bob Lawyer; and Merle's sister Gretchen and husband Kenny Simmer. She is survived by Julie and her husband Jack Graham along with their two children, Pete and Paul Graham, Pete's wife Suzanne and their two children, Katie and Courtney Graham. Her daughter Cheryl Huff still resides in Norwalk. Charlie and his wife, Sucette, along with their children, Merle Huff II and Matthew live in the North Liberty area. Roger and his wife, Meri Linn, continue to reside in Norwalk and Mary Linn's children Chad and Jill Martin are beloved members of the family. Margaret also dearly loved Chad and his wife Amber's two young children, Preston and Eva.Margaret was a loving and caring mother, mother-in-law, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was happy to be able to live on her own in the big house on Main Street until recently moving to Edencrest at the Legacy. She will be greatly missed.A private service was held on August 27, 2020. She asked that memorial donations be made to the Norwalk Fire Department in honor of Merle and Margaret Huff.