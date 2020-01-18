|
|
Margaret J. Murphy
Altoona - Margaret J. Murphy, 84, passed away on January 17, 2020 peacefully at her home. She was born on March 1, 1935 in Melrose, Iowa to Urban and Loretta (Lee) Ohnemus. Margaret married Richard Murphy on June 16, 1956 at the Basilica of St. John in Des Moines.
Margaret's greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. She was a woman of strong faith, and loved her Lord dearly. Margaret was a member of SS. John and Paul and hosted a monthly prayer group in her home.
She is survived by her loving husband, Richard; sons, Deacon Timothy (Susan), Christopher, Mark (Kathleen), Thomas (Mary), David (Rhonda) and Robert Murphy; grandchildren, John (Stephanie) Murphy, Amy (Christopher) Greteman, Hollie, Megan, Gregory and Kathleen Murphy; great-grandchildren, Logan and Bryce Murphy and Marissa and Ava Greteman; sister, Madonna Sisson; brothers, Leo and Carl (Diane) Ohnemus; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Margaret was preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Ohnemus Elliot, Teresa Schaefer, Fred, Paul, Joseph, James and John Ohnemus; and daughter-in-law, Susan.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at SS. John and Paul, 1401 1st Ave S, Altoona. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the church with a Wake service at 7:00 pm. Burial will follow services at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines.
Memorials may be directed to InnerVisions HealthCare and the church.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020