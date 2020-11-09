1/1
Margaret Jean Devine
Margaret Jean Devine

Margaret Jean Devine, 92, passed away November 7, 2020, in Firth, NE, surrounded by her family. Elegant, vivacious, and strong, she was a loving wife, mother, nana, great-nana and friend. She was born at home in Adair, Iowa. After they met at Simpson College in Indianola, IA, she married her best friend and love of her life, Gerald Devine. They celebrated more than 71 years together.

She was involved in numerous church and charity events and a member of PEO for over 50 years and served as President for multiple chapters. She loved dancing, singing, entertaining, reading, gardening, crafts and most of all, creating wonderful memories with family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joie and Clyde Rochholz, brother Max (Frances) Rochholz, sister Ila (Mark) Fay and brother Dean Rochholz. She is survived by her husband; sister-in-law Pat Chestnut; children, Steve (Debbie) Devine of Kennewick, WA, David Devine of Palm Springs, CA, Jim (Laura) Devine of Hickman, NE and Jennifer (Mike) Boohar of Urbandale, IA; grandchildren, Seth (Brittney) Devine, Sean (Tiff) Devine, Will (Erin) Devine, Nick Devine, Max Devine, Lisa Devine, Ben (Jamie) Killion and Sam (Dawn) Killion; along with six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Due to health concerns, no public arrangements will be scheduled. In lieu of flowers or other remembrance gift, please consider a memorial donation to Hickman Community Foundation or Shared Vision International. Cards may be sent directly to Hickman Presbyterian Church, In Memory of Margaret Devine, 300 E. 3rd Street, Hickman, NE 68372.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15, 2020.
