Margaret Jeane Mally
Des Moines -
Margaret Mally, 86, passed away on September 14, 2019, at Valley View Village in Des Moines. She was born on November 24, 1932, in Des Moines, to Ralph and Lucille Farrell.
Margaret worked as a bus driver for 26 years for the Bondurant-Farrar and Saydel School Districts. She then worked for Meredith Corporation as a central services dispatcher until her retirement in 1992.
Margaret was a member of Grace Church, Iowa Wild Rose Camping Club, and Good Sam's Camping Club. She had many interests that included camping, gardening, canning, and music. Margaret had a love for cooking and baking, and making sure everyone was well fed. Above all, her greatest joy was being a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 68 years, Gene Mally; children, Cindy Bass, Cris Newman, Connie (Phil) Hudson, Craig (Lori) Mally, and Kim (Bret) Hennessy; grandchildren, Todd (Amy) Bass, Nick (Jenny) Bass, Amy (Tony) Hansen, Clay (Amy) Newman, Sarah (Chad) Aspengren, Jessie (Abe) Miller, Zach (Jessica) Bass, Tiffany (Billy) Dvorak, Cody Mally, Mollie Martinez, Rory (Megan) Hennessy, Riley Hennessy, and Carter Hennessy; 24 great-grandchildren; brother, Jim (Juanita) Farrell, as well as a host of extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard Farrell, and son-in-law, Larry Bass.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Grace Church, 4200 E. 25th Street in Des Moines with burial to follow at Berwick Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 5-7 p.m. at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Valley View Village and Hospice of the Midwest for their kind and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Grace Church or Valley View Village in loving memory of Margaret.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 18, 2019