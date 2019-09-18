Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace Church
4200 E. 25th Street
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Mally
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Jeane Mally


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Jeane Mally Obituary
Margaret Jeane Mally

Des Moines -

Margaret Mally, 86, passed away on September 14, 2019, at Valley View Village in Des Moines. She was born on November 24, 1932, in Des Moines, to Ralph and Lucille Farrell.

Margaret worked as a bus driver for 26 years for the Bondurant-Farrar and Saydel School Districts. She then worked for Meredith Corporation as a central services dispatcher until her retirement in 1992.

Margaret was a member of Grace Church, Iowa Wild Rose Camping Club, and Good Sam's Camping Club. She had many interests that included camping, gardening, canning, and music. Margaret had a love for cooking and baking, and making sure everyone was well fed. Above all, her greatest joy was being a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

Margaret is survived by her husband of 68 years, Gene Mally; children, Cindy Bass, Cris Newman, Connie (Phil) Hudson, Craig (Lori) Mally, and Kim (Bret) Hennessy; grandchildren, Todd (Amy) Bass, Nick (Jenny) Bass, Amy (Tony) Hansen, Clay (Amy) Newman, Sarah (Chad) Aspengren, Jessie (Abe) Miller, Zach (Jessica) Bass, Tiffany (Billy) Dvorak, Cody Mally, Mollie Martinez, Rory (Megan) Hennessy, Riley Hennessy, and Carter Hennessy; 24 great-grandchildren; brother, Jim (Juanita) Farrell, as well as a host of extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard Farrell, and son-in-law, Larry Bass.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Grace Church, 4200 E. 25th Street in Des Moines with burial to follow at Berwick Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 5-7 p.m. at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Valley View Village and Hospice of the Midwest for their kind and compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Grace Church or Valley View Village in loving memory of Margaret.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now