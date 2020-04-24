|
Margaret L. Montgomery
Ankeny - Margaret Leona Montgomery, 95, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020. She was born in Palestine Township, Iowa, on April 5, 1925, the daughter of James and Edna Wagoner. On November 8, 1942, she was united in marriage with Jack B. Montgomery and they had one son. Margaret was an adventurous person in her time. She was a blocker for her roller derby team and she worked at an ammunition plant during WWII. She also worked as a seamstress. Margaret enjoyed camping, traveling South for the winter, watching baseball and spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, and her husband of 68 years. She is survived by her son, Michael (Charlene) Montgomery, who sadly passed away seven days after her; four grandchildren, Theresa Reiter, David Kinney, Lisa (Robb) Bussan, Rebecca (William) Matzdorff; six great-grandchildren, Jonathan Montgomery, Daniel Reiter, Michael Reiter, Mackenzie Bussan, Savanna Reiter, and Mark Bussan; as well as other loving family and friends. Due to public gatherings being limited to 10 people or less, there will not be any services for Margaret at this time. Friends and family will gather at a later date to celebrate her life.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020