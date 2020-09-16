Margaret Lois Newcomb
Des Moines - Margaret L. Newcomb, age 92, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. She was born the daughter of Clarence and Marjorie Tyrrel on November 17, 1927 in Moravia, Iowa. Margaret earned her associates degree from Capitol City Commercial College. She worked as an accounting clerk for the State of Iowa where she later retired from.
Margaret was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and most recently Valley View Chapel, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Cooking was one of her joys, and she loved hosting holidays with family and making candy. What brought her great joy was celebrating her grandchildren's birthdays and watching them in their school activities. Her bright smile and kind heart will be deeply missed.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving children, Joyce (Bobbie, Jr.) Rogers, Janice (Danny) Garber, Steven (DeeAnne) Newcomb, son-in-law, Jim Hauf, and Juli Auerbach; sister, Doris Tometich; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and many friends and her Valley View family.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Leonal "Bud" Newcomb who passed away in 1973; daughter, Janell Hauf; brothers, Burr Tyrrel and Glen Tyrrel.
Due to covid, friends and family will gather at a later date to celebrate her life.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to Valley View Chapel in memory of Margaret. Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com