Margaret "Maggie" Malloy
Johnston - Margaret Malloy, 72, passed away on Monday, November 30th, 2020, at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines, Iowa. Margaret was born October 10th, 1948, in Denison, Iowa, to Clarence and Catherine (Lawler) Malloy.
Margaret is survived by her son Thomas (Tammy) Day; daughter Molly Day (Colby Martin) and her beloved and loyal canine, Zoey (the favorite child); Grandchildren McKenna Day, Landon Day, and Emma Martin; siblings Joseph Malloy, Louisville, KY; Anne Gordon, Louisville, KY; James Malloy, Marshalltown, IA; Robert Malloy, Davenport, IA; Gerald Malloy, Aptos, CA; Maureen Beddow, Felton, CA; Mary Gehler, Florence, KY; Casey Hunt, Norman, OK, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was proceeded in death by her parents.
After graduating high school, she earned a bachelor's degree in nursing at Marycrest College. Margaret was an exceptionally caring and hardworking nurse for over 45 years in the fields of Oncology and Dialysis.
A celebration of life service will be planned for a future date. Memorial contributions may be directed to Hope Ministries of Central Iowa or The Wounded Warrior Project
in loving memory of Margaret.
