Margaret Pauline Peterson Sears
Des Moines - Margaret Pauline Peterson Sears passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Des Moines, IA, at the age of 71. A memorial service will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, May 4th, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 3424 Forest Ave in Des Moines. In lieu of flowers, Margaret wished for donations to the Autism Society of Iowa.
Margaret was born on August 4, 1947 in Fort Dodge, Iowa to Harold and Margaret (Stiles) Peterson. She graduated from Mason City High School, attended Iowa State University, and received an A.B. from NIACC in Mason City. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa in 1970, and worked at the Principal Financial Group in Des Moines from 1970-1975. In 1973, Margaret married Steven Craig Sears and together they raised two sons, Craig and Paul Sears.
Margaret was a loving homemaker who enjoyed reading, writing, volunteer work, and attending the symphony. She enjoyed traveling with her family, and had many fond memories of trips to New York City, Chicago, Denver, San Antonio, Omaha, the Twin Cities, Salt Lake City, California, and Walt Disney World. For many years, Margaret was a dedicated volunteer with St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, IA and the Autism Society of Iowa, for whom she wrote the monthly newsletter. She loved animals and cared for two pet rabbits, along with the many wild creatures who visited her backyard. Margaret also cherished attending St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Des Moines, and bingo with her community of friends at the Polk County Senior Center.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Margaret (Stiles) Peterson of Mason City. She is survived by her husband, Steven Sears of Des Moines, her son Craig Sears of Woodward, and her son and daughter-in-law Paul and Melinda Sears of San Francisco, CA. Surviving family members also include her dear aunt Barbara Kent of Minneapolis, MN, and three cousins whom she loved like sisters, Susan Sedlins and Ann Dobon of Minneapolis, MN and Barbara Dewey of State College, PA.
Donations may be sent to the Autism Society of Iowa, P.O. Box 65311, West Des Moines, IA 50265.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 28, 2019