Margaret Rose "Maggie" Porter
Des Moines - Heaven gained another angel, Margaret Porter, on March 12, 2020.
Maggie was born on October 21, 1947 to Joseph and Josephine (Grasso) Vitiritto in Des Moines, Iowa. Maggie was one of seven children.
Maggie is survived by her husband of 38 years, Craig; sons, Sam (Amber) Bradshaw, Billy (Jamie) Porter and Keith Porter; daughter, Brandi (Cody) Cleghorn; siblings, Joe (Ronnie) Vitiritto, Leonard (Soozie) Vitiritto, Angie Spratt, Mary Ann (Stan) Frew, Carmie (Chris) Bush and Anna Bush; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, many loving nephews, nieces, and friends.
The family wants to express deep gratitude to Maggie's caregiver, sister-in-law, Mary McGrane, of Superior, Arizona. We couldn't have done it without her.
Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday March 17, 2020 at Iles Grandview Park Chapel, 3211 Hubbell Ave., Des Moines. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the funeral home. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com. Memorials may be directed to the family for future distribution.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020