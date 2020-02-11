|
Margaret Teclaw
Johnston - Margaret Teclaw, 90 of Johnston, IA passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 6, 2020. She was born August 10, 1929 in Pocahontas, Iowa, daughter of Edward and Agnes Carlson. She moved with her family to Havelock in 1941 where she graduated in 1947. After graduation, she was employed with Northwestern Bell in Pocahontas as an Operator for nine years.
She was united in marriage to Marion Teclaw on September 15, 1956 in Pocahontas. During their marriage she was a homemaker and raised their five children. They made their home in Luverne, MN, Laurens, IA and Johnston, IA.
She was a member of St. Mary of Nazareth Catholic Church in Des Moines. She enjoyed reading and doing counted cross stitch in her younger years. She loved playing cards, doing cross word puzzles, watching Chicago Cubs baseball games and Iowa State Cyclone basketball games. She was noted for her large giraffe collection.
She is survived by her husband, Marion of 63 years, three daughters: Patricia Teclaw of West Des Moines, Bev Teclaw of Johnston, and Jackie Ackerman and husband Nile of Swan; one son, Greg Teclaw and wife Cindy of Granby, CT, 10 grandchildren; Nathan Spohn, Derrick Meister, Janae Gray and husband Scott, Alex Greig and wife Laura, Danielle Greig, Olivia Teclaw, Jake Teclaw, Ryan Teclaw, Megan Ackerman, Nicole Ackerman, and 1 great grandchild, Nelson Spohn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two daughters, one in infancy and Michelle Meister; and a granddaughter, Jasmine Greig and three sisters, Evelyn Johnson, Eileen Hawk, and Violet Filloon.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Mary of Nazareth Catholic Church in Des Moines at 11:00 am. The family will greet visitors from 10:00 to 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the .
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020