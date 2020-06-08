Margaret Vickers
Margaret Vickers

Windsor Heights - Margaret Ann, "Peg", "Peeps" Vickers, 78, passed away on the morning of June 4th at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. She will be memorialized at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines.

Ms. Vickers was born in Omaha, Nebraska and had lived in Des Moines for over four decades. She retired after a 30 year career at US West Dex in 2000.

She is survived by her three brothers, Richard (Mary Ann) Vickers of Greene, Iowa, Michael (Joyce) Vickers of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, Patrick (Gaylene, "Buzzy") Vickers of Greene, Iowa, her two sisters, Mary (David) Haller of Sheffield, Iowa and Karen (Michael) McMillan of Omaha, Nebraska, and many loving nieces and nephews and friends.

A service to celebrate the life of Margaret will be announced when all can gather together safely. Memorial contributions can be made to Animal Lifeline of Iowa or St. Croix Hospice of Ankeny, Iowa where Peg helped care for those in their final days.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
5152257225
