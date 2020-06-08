Margaret VickersWindsor Heights - Margaret Ann, "Peg", "Peeps" Vickers, 78, passed away on the morning of June 4th at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. She will be memorialized at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines.Ms. Vickers was born in Omaha, Nebraska and had lived in Des Moines for over four decades. She retired after a 30 year career at US West Dex in 2000.She is survived by her three brothers, Richard (Mary Ann) Vickers of Greene, Iowa, Michael (Joyce) Vickers of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, Patrick (Gaylene, "Buzzy") Vickers of Greene, Iowa, her two sisters, Mary (David) Haller of Sheffield, Iowa and Karen (Michael) McMillan of Omaha, Nebraska, and many loving nieces and nephews and friends.A service to celebrate the life of Margaret will be announced when all can gather together safely. Memorial contributions can be made to Animal Lifeline of Iowa or St. Croix Hospice of Ankeny, Iowa where Peg helped care for those in their final days.