Margaret (Peggy) Whorton-Folsom
Des Moines - Margaret (Peggy) Whorton-Folsom, 69, died on September 4, 2019 as a result of gastric cancer.
A celebration of life will be held at Walnut Woods State Park Lodge, Des Moines, IA, on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 1:00 PM.
Peggy was committed to addressing civil and human rights issues in her work with organizations in Nebraska and Iowa. In Iowa, she worked for the Iowa Coalition Against Sexual Assault, Employee and Family Resources, and Aging Resources of Central Iowa. She also volunteered for efforts to help immigrants know their rights. Peggy was also a Girl Scout mom for many years with Troop 661.
Peggy was sharp-witted, hardworking, prickly, entertaining, annoying, and completely loyal to those about whom she cared. Also snarky, a friend said be sure to add snarky.
Peggy was born in Waterloo, IA, on August 30, 1950, the fourth child of Robert and Thelma Whorton. She also lived in Bellevue, NE and Des Moines, IA. She is survived by her spouse, Beth Barnhill, children, John (Trish), Joseph (Kim), and Jacqueline Folsom, Nico, Eliyzha, and Nisha Barnhill, grandchildren, Caleb (CJ), Julia, Brody, and Anna Folsom. She is also survived by her siblings, Don Paul, Becky Richardson (Thomas), Roger Whorton (Frances), Robert Whorton Jr, and Julie Spaight (Rob), and by many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews, as well as dear friends, Ann Hoschler and Mary Hellerstedt. Peggy is preceded in death by her parents, younger sister, Mary Anne Whorton, and nephew, Craig Richardson.
We are grateful for the generosity of friends and family who helped in many ways, including coping with unfair medical expenses. The family thanks the staff of the John Stoddard Cancer Center and Kavanagh House for their care and expertise.
Peggy requests that in lieu of flowers, donations go to Aging Resources of Central Iowa, 5835 Grand, Des Moines 50312 or the Iowa Coalition Against Sexual Assault, 3030 Merle Hay Rd, Des Moines 50310.
Peggy could not fulfill her last wish, which was to protest the unjust laws and treatment of immigrants and their children at the US border. She wanted to plan a trip even as her body was too frail to travel. She would want others to continue to protest the injustices of current US policies.
Published in Des Moines Register from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019