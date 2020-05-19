|
Margaret Wills
Johnston - Margaret Janice Wills (Nee Bell) 88, Passed from this life on May 17th, 2020. Born amid the 1930's polio epidemic, she died during the Covid-19 pandemic.
As the wife of Ira James Wills, Jr., she was mother to their four children: Judy (Rick) Tharp, Nancy (Pat) McManus, Michael (Diane) Wills and James (Cindee) Wills.
Her life was a journey which took her down many paths. Blessed with natural talent, she loved crafting, china painting, knitting, creating miniatures and much more. She loved growing and keeping plants. She loved fun in all forms. She once hosted a baby shower for a kitten. She had a passion for games, excelling at bridge and poker and was a formidable Scrabble and Monopoly player.
Saturdays would find her watching the Cyclones and the Hawks, and on Sunday the NFL. As a former Chicago resident and Bears fan, she learned to embrace failure (haha).
A JFK democrat and 2nd wave feminist, she raised her family in the 1960's and 70's, in Des Moines. She was resourceful and courageous in all things and the proud matriarch of her family.
When her children grew older, she entered the workforce in various capacities. Shortly before her retirement, she took up residence at Plymouth Place, where she lived until moving to Martina Place in 2018. At every place that she called home, she built friendships and brought people together.
Margaret was preceded in death by a grandchild. Besides her children, she is survived by 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
There are those who believe that when a loved one's memory is cherished, they never die. Her family and friends will remember her as she would remember them, with love.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 19 to May 24, 2020