Marge Clingan
1924 - 2020
Marge Clingan

Des Moines - Marjorie Fern Clingan, 96, died peacefully at her home in Des Moines on Sunday, September 13, 2020. A memorial graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines.

Marge was born March 6, 1924 in Gladbrook, IA to John and C. Fern (Dunbar) Lynch. She graduated from Gladbrook High School and Gates Business College in Waterloo. Marge married Russell K. Clingan on October 31, 1946. Together they raised three children and owned a business, the Lee Town News. She spent her free time volunteering at Central Presbyterian Church, traveling with Russ, and was chairperson of the Friends of the Franklin Library.

Marge is survived by her three children, Cynthia Clingan, Jeffrey (Victoria) Clingan, and John Clingan; three granddaughters, Jessica Carlson, Sarah Clingan, and Heidi Clingan; six great grandchildren, and one brother, Dean Lynch. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russ.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to DMARC food pantry.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Resthaven Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
