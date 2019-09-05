|
|
Marge Van Houweling
Pella - Margery J. (Wanders) Van Houweling, passed away Labor Day at Jefferson Place. Marge is survived by her daughter, Pamela and husband, Wayne Miller of Vinton, IA, sons: James and Larry Van Houweling of Pella; two granddaughters and four great-grandchildren; two sisters and two brothers. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 7 at 10:30 am, First Reformed Church, Pella, Iowa. Visitation will begin Friday after 2pm at the Church where the family will be present from 5 to 7pm.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 5, 2019