Services
Van Dyk-Duven Funeral Home
615 W 1st Street
Pella, IA 50219
641-628-2540
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Reformed Church
Pella, IA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
First Reformed Church
Pella, IA
View Map
Marge VanHouweling Obituary
Marge Van Houweling

Pella - Margery J. (Wanders) Van Houweling, passed away Labor Day at Jefferson Place. Marge is survived by her daughter, Pamela and husband, Wayne Miller of Vinton, IA, sons: James and Larry Van Houweling of Pella; two granddaughters and four great-grandchildren; two sisters and two brothers. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 7 at 10:30 am, First Reformed Church, Pella, Iowa. Visitation will begin Friday after 2pm at the Church where the family will be present from 5 to 7pm.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 5, 2019
