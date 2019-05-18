Services
Leonard Muller Funeral Home
1500 N Franklin St
Manchester, IA 52057
563-927-3112
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
West Des Moines, IA
Margery Elizabeth McGinn Monaghan

Phoenix - Margery Elizabeth McGinn Monaghan, 75, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 20th 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. Marge, as most friends and family called her, was born and raised in Ryan, Iowa where she later met her husband Jim Monaghan.

Marge was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Berniece Mcginn and brother Patrick McGinn. Left to honor and remember her love are Jim Monaghan, daughter Michele Brick, husband Tim and granddaughter Brighton; son, Patrick, wife Carrie and granddaughters, Karley, Abby and Lily; brother Michael McGinn of Manchester, Iowa.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10am on June 28th at the Sacred Heart Church in West Des Moines, Iowa. A luncheon will follow in the Parish Center. Donations may be made to The Emmaus House at 1521 Center St. Des Moines, Iowa 50314.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 18 to May 19, 2019
