Margery Jean Watts
Stuart - Margery Jean Watts, 85 of Stuart passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus Saturday August 22, 2020 at the Kavanaugh House in Des Moines Iowa.
Margery Jean LeMar was born on June 25, 1935 to Wilbur C. and Elma (Archer) LeMar in Rural Adair County Iowa, Southwest of Fontanelle. Marjorie resided with her parents until the age of three at which time she began living with her two loving sets of grandparents. Marjorie spent summers with her maternal grandparents Melvin and Mabel Archer in rural Patterson Iowa and then would return to her Stuart home during the school year months to live with her paternal grandparents Boyd and Daisy LeMar. She attended and graduated Stuart High School in 1953, being named Valedictorian of her class.
Margery began working at N.W. Bell Telephone Company in Stuart prior to graduation, first as an Operator, then in the business office as a Service Representative and Plant Clerk. She was united in marriage to Wayne Watts, high school sweetheart, October 14, 1956. This union was blessed with two daughters, Nancy and Cynthia.
Wayne and Margery made their first home in Champaign, Illinois while Wayne was stationed in the Air Force. The couple return to Iowa in 1960 settling on their farm in rural Adair County. Together they farmed for the next 60 years eventually moving back to Stuart in 1995 to a new home Margery helped design and plan.
Margery spent many years working part-time at the Law offices of W. Dean Moore and William Bump where she assisted with income tax preparation.
Margery was active in the Order of Eastern Star, holding various offices including Worthy Matron and was honored as a 50+ year member. She was also a Co-organist at Fairview Church for many years and enjoyed helping there with Bible school and the yearly God's Portion Supper. Additional organizations Margery dedicated her time to included, Harrison Hummers 4-H Leader, P.E.O., Sigma, Beta Delphian, Fairview Working Band, Women's Fellowship of the First Congregational Church, Poetry Club, Red Hat Society, Election Board member for Adair and Guthrie Counties, working many state, federal and local elections over the years.
Margery particularly enjoyed writing. She became a prolific poetry writer which has been a lasting gift to her family and community, publishing two books and serving as secretary for the Iowa Poetry Society for five years Margery was recognized as a Lyrical Iowa recipient 29 consecutive years. Margery also took pride in writing a column for the Stuart Herald entitled "Way Back When" from November 2006-June 2020, well over 1000 articles.
It goes without saying that Margery enjoyed her family immensely. Raising her daughters with Wayne and helping them in their activities was both an honor and a pleasure. She has enjoyed her grandchildren now for many years and they were the crowning jewel of her life.
Margery was preceded in death by her father, Wilbur C. LeMar, her mother, Elma (Archer) LeMar, Stepmother Ardis LeMar, Grandparents Boyd LeMar, Daisy (Porter) LeMar, Melvin Archer and Mabel (Day) Archer.
Margery is survived by her loving husband Wayne of 63 years. Daughters Nancy Watts-Heyer (Bradley), Cynthia Salsberry (Steven), Grandchildren Dyanna Whistler (Lloyd), Ashley Heyer, Bret Heyer, Jennifer Richards (Jacob), Michael Wright, Landon Salsberry (Elizabeth) Olivia Salsberry, five great grandchildren Cash, Ellowyn, Charlotte, Lorraine and Dillon. Nieces Melissa LeFerink (Tate) and Molly LeFerink.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Norma Thurman, Kavanaugh House and Every Step Hospice, Dr. Charles Lozier and Dr. Jennifer Thompson.