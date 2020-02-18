|
Margery Lowry
Des Moines - Margery Lowry, 83, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Unity Point Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. A Celebration of Margery's life will be held 11:00 am Friday, February 21 at St. Charles Parish where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Marge was born June 26, 1936 in St. Charles to Lloyd and Gladys (Neal) Black. She graduated Roosevelt High School in 1954 and married Leo Walton. To this union four children were born: Patricia, Michael, Kimberly and Robert. Marge moved to Amarillo, TX for a brief time and started her accounting education, completing her CPA program in Des Moines. In 1967 she married the love of her life, Dennis Lowry, and his children Tammy and Stacey completed the family.
Survivors include her children: Patty Byers of Des Moines, Mike (Tammy) Walton of Slater, Tammy (Ken) Welch of Black Creek, WI, Stacey Beyer of Monticello, Robert (Christine) Walton of Urbandale; 12 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren. Marge was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dennis; daughter, Kimberly; son-in-law, Larry; granddaughter, Kimberly; siblings: Florence, Vic and Virginia.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family for a memorial to be determined. Online condolences are welcome at www.DesMoinesCremation.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020