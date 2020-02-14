|
Margery Smith
Indianola (formerly of Centerville) - Funeral service for Margery Smith will be 10:00 AM, Monday, February 17 at First Presbyterian Church in Centerville; with a private family burial at Red Oak Cemetery in Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation will be held Sunday, February 16 from 2:00 - 4:00 PM at Thomas Funeral Home in Centerville, Iowa. Memorials may be made to Centerville First Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include her son, Gordon, and daughter-in-law, Denise of Indianola, IA, and her grandchildren, Kristine of Cedar Falls, IA and Brad of Liverpool, NY; nieces and nephews, other family, and friends.
Margery is preceded in death by her husband Clinton, of 67 years, her parents, Ralph and Gertrude; her brother and sister-in law, Darwin and Mona; her sister and brother-in-law, Cathryn and Robert Fort, and her brother and sister-in-law Ralph and Virginia Buehler.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020