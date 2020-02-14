Resources
More Obituaries for Margery Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margery Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margery Smith Obituary
Margery Smith

Indianola (formerly of Centerville) - Funeral service for Margery Smith will be 10:00 AM, Monday, February 17 at First Presbyterian Church in Centerville; with a private family burial at Red Oak Cemetery in Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation will be held Sunday, February 16 from 2:00 - 4:00 PM at Thomas Funeral Home in Centerville, Iowa. Memorials may be made to Centerville First Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include her son, Gordon, and daughter-in-law, Denise of Indianola, IA, and her grandchildren, Kristine of Cedar Falls, IA and Brad of Liverpool, NY; nieces and nephews, other family, and friends.

Margery is preceded in death by her husband Clinton, of 67 years, her parents, Ralph and Gertrude; her brother and sister-in law, Darwin and Mona; her sister and brother-in-law, Cathryn and Robert Fort, and her brother and sister-in-law Ralph and Virginia Buehler.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margery's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -