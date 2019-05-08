|
|
Margie Ann Lyman Landuyt
Marengo - Marengo:
Margie Ann Lyman Landuyt, age 92, of Marengo, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Rose Haven Nursing Home, Marengo. Per Margie's wishes, services will be private. Burial will be in the Brooklyn Memorial Cemetery. Memorials and cards for the family may be sent to the family in care of Kloster Funeral Home, 298 W Washington St, Marengo, Iowa 52301.
Margie is survived by her children Richard Landuyt, of Downey, CA, Greg (Nancy) Landuyt, of Greenfield, IN, Jeffrey (Kari) Landuyt, of Blairstown and Darlene (Darrel) Kasal, of Belle Plaine; 10 grandchildren Susan (Richard) Young, of Iowa City, Wayne (Kim) Kasal, of Bluffton, SC, Kim Landuyt, of Atlanta, GA, Debbie (Lynn) Rhinehart, of North Liberty, Jessica (Rob) Carlson, of Indianapolis, IN, Jared (Melissa) Landuyt, of New Castle, IN, Jeffrey Landuyt, Jr., of Bremerton, WA, Jacqueline Landuyt, of Greenfield, IN, Miranda Landuyt, of Blairstown and Caitlyn Landuyt (Josh Kisscamp), of Pella; 20 great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Frank, two sons Steven and Daniel, a sister Lorna Plott and a brother Kenneth Lyman.
Margie Ann Lyman was born September 23, 1926, in rural Victor (Carnforth), the daughter of Cecil Frank and Estella Agnes (Prashak) Lyman. Margie graduated from Hartwick High School in 1944, and attended UNI, Drake and SUI colleges. Frank and Margie were united in marriage on May 18, 1946 at the United Presbyterian Church, in Brooklyn. She taught school in rural Iowa and Poweshiek counties as well as Chelsea, Dysart and South Tama. She later worked at the U of I and federal positions until retiring in 1988. Margie was the Past Noble Grand of Ruby Rebekkah Lodge in Victor and Brooklyn. She loved to sew, quilt and listen to good music.
Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on May 8, 2019