Margie Gillham
Des Moines - Margie Gillham, 87, died Saturday, February 1, 2020 at her home in Des Moines surrounded by her loving family. The family will receive friends 1-2:00 pm Thursday, February 6th at Iles Grandview Park Chapel followed by a 2:30 pm graveside service at Rising Sun Cemetery.
Margie was born May 4, 1932 in Rexfield, Iowa to William and Loretta (Goodwin) Nichols. She lived in the Des Moines area most of her life and had worked as a cook at Mercy Hospital for 25 years, retiring in 1998. Margie enjoyed old movies, traveling, and flower gardening (winning the most beautiful yard award) and loved making candy for family and friends.
Survivors include her daughters: Connie (Roger) McCreery and Diane Storm, both of Des Moines; grandchildren: Christa (Matthew) Smythe and Joseph (Heather) McCreery; three great grandchildren: Joseph (Taylor), Lucas and Madison; one great great grandchild, Liam; sisters: Loretta Scott of Williamson and Lucille Nichols of Des Moines. Margie was preceded in death by her parents and brothers: Bill, Tom and Lewis Nichols.
Memorial contributions may be made to Everystep Hospice. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020