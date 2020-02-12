|
Margit Murphy
Urbandale - Margit L. Murphy, 86 of Urbandale, slipped peacefully into the arms of the Good Shepherd on February 11, 2020 after a short illness. A Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 pm, Friday, February 14, 2020 with a Vigil Service at 7:00 pm, followed by a Rosary at Caldwell Parish Funeral Home, 8201 Hickman Road, Urbandale. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3663 66th Street, Urbandale. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines.
Margy was born to Edna and Charles Davis in Lanesboro, Iowa in 1933. She graduated from Carroll High School in 1951. Following high school, she moved to Des Moines, where she worked as a secretary at Banker's Life. She met her husband, William E. Murphy on a blind date and they were married on July 4, 1955.
They moved to Urbandale, Iowa in 1962, where they raised three sons and one daughter. Margy resided in that same house at the time of her death. She loved to read and was a frequent patron of the Urbandale Library. She loved to solve the daily Jumble, and she took great pride in her home and her beautifully manicured lawn, but her greatest joys were her family and her faith.
She was proceeded in death by her parents; her brothers: Raymond, John, Charles, Ed and Jerry; her husband, Bill in 1978; and her son, Matt in 2009; and her infant son, Paul.
Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Marilyn Borer, Westminster, CO; her children, Peter (Peg), Carmel, IN; Patrick (Janis), Scottsdale, AZ; Mary (Deacon Kurt Heinrich), Urbandale, IA; and her seven grandchildren, Christopher Murphy, Patrick Murphy (Ali), Andrew Murphy (Carolyn), Monica Murphy, Jack Murphy, Clare Heinrich and Nicholas Murphy; and three great-grandchildren, Marleigh Murphy, Brendan Murphy and Mack Murphy.
Margy was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church since 1960. The Catholic Church and her love for Jesus was the center of her life.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020