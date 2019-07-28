|
|
Marguerite "Muggs" Amber
West Des Moines - Marguerite "Muggs" Amber, 101, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Fountain West in West Des Moines. A Memorial Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in West Des Moines at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 with inurnment at Resthaven Cemetery Mausoleum in West Des Moines.
Muggs was born November 1, 1917 to Charles and Emma (Heiman) James in Des Moines, Iowa and grew up with two brothers, Charles and Woodrow. Muggs married Robert Amber in June of 1937 and together had two children. She worked for Pacific Bell and Nevada Bell, from where she retired. Muggs love crosswords, playing solitaire, and watching T.V. games shows.
Muggs is survived by her son, Glennis (Elaine) Amber of West Des Moines; daughter, Wanda Kay (Gilbert) Hepler of Camdenton, Missouri; one granddaughter, two grandsons, and 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and granddaughter, Leslie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to .
Published in Des Moines Register on July 28, 2019