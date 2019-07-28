Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
West Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite Amber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite "Muggs" Amber


1917 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marguerite "Muggs" Amber Obituary
Marguerite "Muggs" Amber

West Des Moines - Marguerite "Muggs" Amber, 101, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Fountain West in West Des Moines. A Memorial Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in West Des Moines at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 with inurnment at Resthaven Cemetery Mausoleum in West Des Moines.

Muggs was born November 1, 1917 to Charles and Emma (Heiman) James in Des Moines, Iowa and grew up with two brothers, Charles and Woodrow. Muggs married Robert Amber in June of 1937 and together had two children. She worked for Pacific Bell and Nevada Bell, from where she retired. Muggs love crosswords, playing solitaire, and watching T.V. games shows.

Muggs is survived by her son, Glennis (Elaine) Amber of West Des Moines; daughter, Wanda Kay (Gilbert) Hepler of Camdenton, Missouri; one granddaughter, two grandsons, and 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and granddaughter, Leslie.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to .
Published in Des Moines Register on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marguerite's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now