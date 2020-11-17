1/1
Marguerite Cecilia Blaskovich
Marguerite Cecilia Blaskovich

Norwalk - Marguerite Cecilia Blaskovich, 77, of Norwalk, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020 with her loving husband by her side.

A private family funeral service will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home. A livestream of the funeral service will be available at www.caldwellparrish.com beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020.

Lovingly referred to as CC by many friends and family, Cecilia loved to travel with her husband Jack and her children. Her adventurous spirit led our family to many great places and created a lifetime of valuable memories. She always encouraged her husband, kids, and grandkids to see the world and enjoy life. Cecilia began her career as an RN and used that platform to pursue her own business in the medical field. Through this entrepreneurial endeavor Cecilia continued to be a caregiver and made possible a greater quality of life for many of her clients. She will always be remembered as a generous mom, a caring sibling, and a wonderful wife.

She is survived by her husband, John "Jack" Blaskovich Jr.; children, John Blaskovich III, Jackie (Bill) Parmer, and Steve (Jennifer) Blaskovich; grandchildren, Jacob and John Blaskovich IV; brothers, Tom, Chris, and Steve; and sisters, Barbara, Vicki, and Theresa.

Cecilia was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Joe; and her sisters, Rita, Pat, Mary Lou, and Shirley.

Memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Society in memory of Cecilia.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.caldwellparrish.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Funeral service
10:00 AM
livestream
