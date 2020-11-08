1/1
Marguerite Ganoe
{ "" }
Marguerite Ganoe

Stuart - Marguerite (Spillers) Ganoe, 102 of Stuart, formerly of Redfield and Adel passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Community Care Center in Stuart. Graveside funeral service will be held at 2 P.M. on Wednesday, November 11th at the Oakdale Cemetery in Adel. The family kindly asks that masks be worn and social distancing be practiced. Attendees are invited to bring a lawn chair. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Marguerite Ganoe Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.





Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
