Marguerite (Peggy) Kenevan Esterly
Clive -
Marguerite (Peggy) Kenevan Esterly at the young age of 98, Peggy was a beloved Aunt, great Aunt and great, great Aunt. She passed away May 7, 2020. After starting her career in radiology in Toledo, OH, her love of the mountains took her to Denver for 30 years before returning to the Midwest to be near family in Des Moines. Known as a prolific reader, diehard Broncos and Rockies fan, lover of Irish heritage, and sharp bridge player, she was always generous with a smile and a kind word. Choosing optimism daily, Peggy had a deep faith in God and collected many friends. She was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church and a member of the Altar and Rosary Joy group.
Born in Albert Lea, MN, Peggy was preceded in death by her loving parents, George and Mable Kenevan, sister Gertrude Ginther, brother Thomas Kenevan, son Barry Stevens, husband Paul Stevens, husband Rollie Esterly, and nephew Casey Kenevan. Survived by nieces/nephews Thomas (Jeanne) Ginther of Egan, MN.; JoAnne (Thomas) Cota of Milwaukee, WI.; Michael (Ann) Ginther of Des Moines, IA.; Richard (Julie) Ginther of Des Moines, IA.; William (Debbie) Ginther of Rocklin , CA.; John (Leslye) Ginther of Burnsville, MN.; Patrick (Sue) Kenevan of Sun City, AZ.; Louise Bennet-Kenevan(wife of Casey); 35 great nieces/nephews and 36 great, great nieces/nephews.
The family thanks the wonderful staff at Silvercrest in Clive and Unity Point Hospice Care for their love of dear Peggy. She will be forever deeply loved and missed. Graveside services in Austin, MN. Memorials to St. Pius X Church.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 8 to May 10, 2020