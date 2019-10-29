|
Marguerite Louise Foshe
Windsor Heights - Marguerite L. Foshe, 77, passed away at Iowa Methodist Medical Center on October 26, 2019 due to complications from pneumonia. She was born on March 8, 1942 in Waukon, IA to Charles and Dorothy (Else) Fleenor. She enjoyed a fun and adventurous youth with her longtime childhood friend swimming, skating and golfing all over Greenwood Park. Years after moving to Des Moines, she met and married her high school sweetheart Tim. In her later years, she loved tending to her plants, playing a rousing game of UNO and listening to classics from the 50s. Marge especially relished spending time with family and friends.
Marge was preceded in death by her loving husband, Tim and her parents. Survivors include: sons, Tyler and Lance; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Burgess; grandchildren, Jared, Sierra and Logan; siblings, Ellis "Bill" Fleenor and Mary (Don) Davis, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held at Westover Funeral Home, on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 3pm with a memorial service at 4pm and dinner afterward on site. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Marge may make donations directly to of Iowa or the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Windsor Heights Rescue Team and the staff at Iowa Methodist Medical Center for their help and support. On line condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019