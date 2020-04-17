|
Marguerite Prickett
West Des Moines - People only walk this earth for a short time. Their departure reminds us that angels are watching over us. On Saturday, April 4th, 2020, Margi Prickett, rejoined her heavenly family and gained her wings.
Margi was a compassionate spirit and is survived by her husband of 57 years, Vern Prickett and their children, Cindy (Cynthia Prickett Beschel) and David Prickett, her six siblings and a very large extended family who knew and loved her very much. Her funeral will be a celebration of life, set for a later date due to the circumstances the world is facing at the moment.
Margi was born Marguerite Elain Showers in Mercer County, Missouri. She was the second of seven children. Her parents were Bessie Marguerite Bagley and Lawrence Raymond Showers. The family moved to Pleasanton, Iowa, where she spent most of her childhood until they moved to Leon, Iowa, her senior year of high school. Her fondest memories of her childhood were that of her siblings, nurturing them, their adventures and her mother who was a teacher of a one room schoolhouse.
Between Margi and Vern, there are 11 siblings and 31 (at last count) nieces and nephews. This gave Cindy and David a lot of first cousins and that meant most weekends spent at one side of the family or the other. Family and friends meant everything to Margi and so many have so many wonderful memories of their interactions with her. She never met a baby she didn't instantly fall in love with. Their favorite one being their one and only grandson, Johan David Beschel.
Margi and Vern married very young, and were not only life partners, but best friends who did everything together. LIke most young people of that time, they didn't have a lot of money as a young family, but they always had fun and gave their children an appreciation of traveling around Iowa to just enjoy the experience of family time and exploring things together. Later, as their daughter started living out of state, they visited often and then started traveling around on their own and eventually having an RV to explore at a more leisurely pace.
Besides family and travel, she also loved working outside of the home. She had several interesting jobs but the one she stayed with the longest was the Iowa Catholic Conference. She said she wished she never had had to retire and if she could go back to work she would. She was the perfect combination of a woman who was devoted to her family, but also was smart enough to carve out something for herself.
She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, to so many of us and we will all miss her dearly.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 17 to Apr. 22, 2020