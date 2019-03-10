|
Marguerite Reynolds
Ankeny - Marguerite Reynolds, 95, passed away March 3, 2019, at Mill Pond Senior Living in Ankeny. She was born February 13, 1924, in Weldon, Iowa, to Edwin and Myra Spencer.
Marguerite is survived by her daughter, Pam (Bob) Lohr; sister, Barbara (Vic) Anderson; 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; as well as other loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arlo; sons, Karl and Ron; daughter in infancy, Patricia; her parents, Ed and Myra, and five siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Ankeny Baptist Church, 2842 SW 3rd Street Place, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. A private family burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Ankeny Baptist Church in loving memory of Marguerite.
Condolences may be expressed online at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 10, 2019