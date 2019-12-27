|
|
Marguerite Walker
Des Moines - Marguerite Marchesano Walker, 92, died on December 24, 2019 at Trinity Center at Luther Park. Marguerite left us Christmas Eve exactly one week from her 93rd birthday.
Marguerite was born on December 31, 1926 to Martino and Anna Marie (Santora) Marchesano. Marguerite was the 7th child of nine and first generation born in America. She attended St. Anthony Catholic School and Lincoln High School. Marguerite married her sweetheart James C. Walker, Sr. on April 22, 1948. Jim and Marguerite had 4 children. Marguerite worked as an Office Manager for Cimino Distributing and C & C Produce. In retirement Marguerite enjoyed spending the winters in Phoenix, and spending time with her grandchildren. Marguerite was a lifelong member of St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Marguerite is survived by her children: James C. Walker Jr. (Marie) WDM, Perry A. Walker (Elizabeth) Phoenix, Theresa Walker Nowell (Edward) DM, Anna Marie Krahl (Bill) Urbandale along with eleven grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Marguerite was preceded in death by her husband James, her parents, and siblings: Madelyn Fornelli, Evelyn Talarico, Conchetta Emerson, John & Sam Cimino, Joseph, Angelo and Martin (Dick) Marchesano.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 15 Indianola Rd with burial following at Glendale Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, December 29, 2019 starting at 4pm ending with a Rosary at 7pm at Tonini Funeral Home, 2135 SW 9th St, Des Moines, IA 50315.
Special Thank you to everyone at Wesley Life Adult Day Center, The Gardens at Luther Park especially Wendel, Erica, Lori, and Benjamin, Trinity Center and Suncrest Hospice.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019