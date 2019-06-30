Resources
1931 - 2019
Runnells - Margueritte Helen Hudson, 87, passed away on June 21, 2019. She was born November 12, 1931 in Plano, Iowa to Harold Hawk and Ruth Moden.

Margueritte married William Hudson on February 25, 1950 at Walnut City Church outside of Mystic. Together they raised 5 girls and enjoyed 69 years of marriage. Margueritte enjoyed gardening, quilting, baking and most of all, spending time with her family.

She is survived by her loving husband, William; children, Kathy (Michael) Whitehurst, Karen (Danny) Miller, Donna (Timothy) Wilson, Diane (Dean) Johnson and Tracy (John) Grugel; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Lois Lane and step-sister, Lorenna Hawk.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Sonny Hawk; and her parents.

No formal services are planned.

Memorials may be directed to Suncrest Hospice.

Published in Des Moines Register on June 30, 2019
