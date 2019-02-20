Services
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
(515) 278-4633
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Merle Hay Funeral Home
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Theresa's Catholic Church
Des Moines, IA
Maria Christina (Chris) Montalvo

Maria Christina (Chris) Montalvo Obituary
Maria Christina (Chris) Montalvo

Windsor Heights -

Chris Montalvo, 62 of Windsor Heights, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019 surrounded by family. Her love of life, friendship, family, pies and puppies will be greatly missed by all. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Merle Hay Funeral Home from 4-7pm, followed by the rosary. Funeral service will be Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Des Moines at 11:00am. Her full obituary can be found at www.iowafuneralplannining.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 20, 2019
