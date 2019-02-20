|
|
Maria Christina (Chris) Montalvo
Windsor Heights -
Chris Montalvo, 62 of Windsor Heights, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019 surrounded by family. Her love of life, friendship, family, pies and puppies will be greatly missed by all. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Merle Hay Funeral Home from 4-7pm, followed by the rosary. Funeral service will be Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Des Moines at 11:00am. Her full obituary can be found at www.iowafuneralplannining.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 20, 2019