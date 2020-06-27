Maria Eva Luna-Candelas



Des Moines - Maria Eva Luna-Candelas, age 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, June 25, 2020 in the comfort of her own home.



Maria was born December 2, 1932 in Leon, Guanajuato to Filomeno and Manuela (Chagoya) Candelas. She enjoyed taking care of her flowers and gardening. Eva also enjoyed spending time with her brothers and sister attending her congregation.



Maria is survived by her children, Raquel Luna, David Luna (Nieves), Miguel Luna, Manuel Luna, Lorenzo Luna, Diego Luna (Pilar), Pedro Luna (Claudia), Lourdes Gonzalez (Enrique), Martin Luna (Veronica), Francisco Luna (Linda), Nicolas Luna, Juan Luna (Angelica), and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren, and many extended family.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Filomeno Candelas and Manuela Chagoya; husband, David Luna-Casso; siblings, Luz and Juan Candelas; and daughter, Guadalupe Luna.



All services will be held at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Monday, June 29th and Tuesday, June 30th. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 1st, and will conclude with a cremation. Maria will be laid to rest in Mexico at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store