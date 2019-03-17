Services
Mariam Belle Fetters


1925 - 2019
Mariam Belle Fetters Obituary
Mariam Belle Fetters

Nevada - Mariam Belle Fetters, 94, of Nevada, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Story County Medical Center in Nevada.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 22 at Rasmusson Funeral Home (1418 Fawcett Pkwy) in Nevada. Family will greet friends beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will be at a later date at the Nevada Municipal Cemetery in Nevada.

Mariam was born to James and Hazel Cozad March 11, 1925, in Indianola and graduated from Indianola High School. She married Kenneth Dale Fetters on November 29, 1946. Mariam worked as a lab tech for the NADC in Ames. She enjoyed fishing, playing cards, watching her soap operas and going out to eat with family.

Mariam is survived by her son, Paul Fetters of Urbandale; her grandson, Chris (Ashley) Fetters of Norwalk; and her great-granddaughter, Evyn Fetters. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth Fetters; her son, Richard Fetters; her daughter-in-law, Jeanette Fetters; her granddaughter, Danielle Fetters; her sister, Lucille Blackburn; and her brother, Jacob Cozad.

The family requests no donations.

Rasmusson Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements. www.rasmussonfh.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 17, 2019
