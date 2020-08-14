1/1
Marian Bowie
1933 - 2020
Marian Bowie

Altoona - Marian Rachel Bowie, 87, was born August 2, 1933 in Newton, Iowa, the daughter of Carl and Faye (Garrison) Bowers. She passed away peacefully Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Taylor House.

Marian is survived by her granddaughter, Megan Bowie of Prague, Czech Republic; daughter-in-law, Laura Bowie of Altoona; sister, Margery McCardell of Iowa City; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and many special friends.

Per Marian's wishes, there will not be a public visitation nor funeral. Private family only services will be held with burial at Zoar Cemetery in Newton, Iowa.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Zoar Cemetery Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
