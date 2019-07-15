|
|
Marian Long
Des Moines - Marian Helen Long, 94, passed away July 12, 2019 at University Park Nursing & Rehab Center.
Marian was born February 23, 1925 in Elizabeth, New Jersey to Eber and Maude Kempson. She grew up and lived in several cities in New Jersey, then moved to Nazareth, Pennsylvania before relocating to Des Moines. She enjoyed watching baseball, especially the Yankees, and singing when she was younger. Marian played Bingo at University Park and liked to participate in their happy hour.
Marian is survived by her daughter, Sherry (Randall) Long; granddaughter, Melissa (Nick) Strauss; and great grandchildren, Dominic and Lilliana Strauss;
Marian was also survived by her sons, Glenn Robinson, William Robinson, and James Robinson; daughter, Marian M. Frey; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and other family members.
Marian was preceded in death by her husband John; parents; son, Robert W. Robinson; brothers, Walter H. Kempson, E. Hall Kempson, Jr.; and twin sister, Miriam A. Newman.
Visitation will take place from 2:00pm to 4:00pm on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines.
Marian's family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at University Park Nursing and Rehab for their excellent care.
Memorial contributions may be directed to University Park Nursing and Rehab.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 15, 2019