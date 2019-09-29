|
|
Marian Moseman
Des Moines - Des Moines, Iowa- Marian Arlene Moseman, age 90, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2019 at the Scottish Rite Park, Des Moines.
Private burial services with the family will be held at Cedar Memorial, Cedar Rapids IA on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 13th at 1:00 PM at Scottish Rite Park, 2909 Woodland Ave, Des Moines IA, where friends and family are invited to celebrate Marian's life and enjoy fellowship.
Marian Kimm was born February 3, 1929 in Norway, Iowa to Fred G. and Clara (Larson) Kimm. She was an Iowa farm girl at heart. Marian was the youngest of four children-- brother Edwin and sisters Evelyn and Dorothy.
Marian met Paul Moseman square dancing in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and married July 6, 1957 in Norway, Iowa. Their union produced two children: Kimberly (Steve) Lipshutz of West Des Moines and James Moseman of Kansas City. Marian remained married to Paul for 59 years until his death at Scottish Rite Park in June 2016.
Survivors include her son and daughter, and two grandchildren, Andrea Moseman and Anthony Moseman, both of Boston, MA. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, sisters, and husband.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Scottish Rite Park where Marian resided for five years. The entire team there provided compassionate and loving care to her. Memorials may be sent in her name to Scottish Rite Park, Des Moines where donations will benefit the educational needs of the staff.
Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 29, 2019