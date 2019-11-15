|
|
Marian R. Moore
Des Moines - Marian, 86, went to be with her Lord on November 13, 2019 at Iowa Lutheran Hospital. Her family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m., Monday at Merle Hay Funeral Home. Her funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Winifred Crandell; her husband, Wilber; sons-in-law: Craig Glass, Mike Olson, and KC Gappa; stepdaughter, Denise Moore; granddaughter, Kristina Fetters; and seven siblings.
Marian is lovingly remembered by her children: Joy Gappa, Denise Fetters, Lee Deal, Annie McCormick, Darcy Olson, and Mike (Merlyn) Moore; nine grandchildren: Amber (Justin) Willier, Kara (Tim) Hedrick, Daniel Gappa, Andrew Fetters, Kevin (Jennifer) McCormick, Katie (Aaron) Davis, Tim Glass, Leslie (Brandon) Cameron, and Melinda Moore; ten great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019