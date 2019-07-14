|
Marian Richard
Des Moines - Marian Claire Richard, 104, of Des Moines, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at University Park Nursing and Rehab Center.
Marian was born April 13, 1915, in Melbourne, IA, daughter of Joseph Herman and Caroline Ann (Donegan) Richard. She received her education in Melbourne and later AIB in Des Moines.
Marian worked as an executive secretary for Shaw-McDermont Company and Iowa Reality retiring in 1986.
She was a member of St. Augustin Catholic Church and was a life member of the Altar and Rosary Society's, Catholic Women's League and Mercy Guild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister Delores, three brothers, Joseph, Maurice and Charles.
Marian is survived by three sisters, Barbara Schon, Madalyn Stone and Mary Kay Swift and a brother John as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Saint Augustin's Catholic Church with a luncheon to follow.
Memorial may be directed to Suncrest Hospice.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 14, 2019