Services
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Des Moines - Marian Yeager Luke passed away suddenly April 9 in Des Moines, Iowa.

She was born September 7, 1926, in San Antonio, Texas, to Abe H. and Ruth Smyth Yeager.

From early childhood she was a talented musician, having the ability to play multiple musical instruments, starting with piano and violin and later the bassoon in the Brackenridge High School band. During World War II she and a close friend entertained soldiers at local bases with accordion duets.

Marian received a Bachelor of Music Degree from Our Lady of the Lake College in San Antonio and a Master's in Music from the University of Texas at Austin. She also completed advanced studies in music at the Fountainebleau School of Music in France. In Austin she met and married James W. Luke, a music professor at Texas. As a honeymoon, the couple traveled to Europe, where she accompanied him in clarinet recitals and recordings.

After their return Dr. Luke taught at Auburn University, but he soon moved to Drake University in Des Moines, their permanent home.

While residing in Des Moines, Marian taught music theory and piano first at Grandview College and later at Simpson College for over 30 years combined. She was also very active in the Fortnightly Music Club and the past president of the Des Moines Civic Music Association. In addition, Marian was an active volunteer for a local Iowa used book sale. .

Throughout their marriage they traveled extensively, cruising and visiting Europe, especially England. After retirement they usually spent a month or more each year in Hawaii escaping Iowa winters.

She and Jim had two children, Stefanie and Christopher.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Stefanie Luke Shoemaker, and grandson Luke Shoemaker. She is survived by her husband; son Chris Luke (Laura), granddaughter Samantha and grandson Ryan, all of Milford, Michigan; sister Kathryn Yeager Walraven, of Corpus Christi and Dallas; son in law, Jeb Shoemaker of Estes Park, CO, and many loving family members and friends.

Marian was a beautiful and strong woman who faced adversity with courage and humor. She was a loving mother and grandmother, an avid and expert puzzle doer, loved a good card game and always enjoyed a good meal. She will be greatly missed.

A visitation will be held Sunday, April 14 from 5 to 7 pm at Iles Westover Funeral Home, 6337 Hickman Ave, Des Moines, 50322. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, April 15 at 11 am at Iles Westover Funeral Home with a luncheon to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Marian's memory can be sent to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa or English Springer Rescue America.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 13, 2019
