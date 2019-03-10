Services
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:30 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
1195 Prairieview Avenue
Van Meter, IA
Inurnment
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Iowa Veterans Cemetery
Van Meter, IA
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Van Meter Veterans Reception Center
910 Main Street
Van Meter, IA
Marianne Holland Obituary
Marianne Holland

Des Moines, Iowa - Marianne Hede Holland, 81, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, January 29, 2019. There will be a memorial service at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1195 Prairieview Avenue, Van Meter on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. An inurnment will take place at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter on March 25th at 2:00 p.m. A celebration of life will immediately follow at the Van Meter Veterans Reception Center, 910 Main Street, Van Meter.

For full obituary, see www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 10, 2019
