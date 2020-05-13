Services
Iles Funeral Home - Dunn's Chapel
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
(515) 244-2121
Rosary
Private
To be announced at a later date
Humility of Mary Center Magnificat Chapel
Memorial service
Private
To be announced at a later date

Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
Sister Maribeth Takes Chm


1927 - 2020
Sister Maribeth Takes Chm Obituary
Sister Maribeth Takes, CHM

Johnston - Sister Maribeth Takes, CHM, 92, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at Bishop Drumm Care Center in Johnston, IA. A private Rosary and memorial service will take place at the Humility of Mary Center Magnificat Chapel, Davenport, IA. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be scheduled when pandemic restrictions are lifted.

Elizabeth Jane Takes was born May 28, 1927, in Bernard, IA to Fred and Anna Wagner Takes. She entered the Congregation of the Humility of Mary (CHM) in 1952 and professed vows in 1955.

Sister's education included:Teacher Certificate/Education, Clarke College, Dubuque, IA; BA Art, Marycrest College, Davenport, IA, MA Education, Clarke College, Dubuque, IA; Post grad work at Clarke College, Marycrest College and others including University of North Carolina, Greensboro, American Institute for Dev Education, LaGrange Park, IL, and International Grad School of Education, Denver, CO.

Sister Maribeth served in elementary, middle and high school education and administration in schools in Illinois and Iowa and in the Ministry of Prayer and Witness at the Bishop Drumm Center.

Survivors include her sisters, Grace Gallagher (Dan), and Marion Takes; a brother, Earl Takes (Arlene); sister-in-law, Mary Lu Takes, and many nieces, nephews and their families, as well as sisters and associates of her CHM religious community. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Sister Carla Takes, CHM, Harold Takes (Pauline), Rita Daniel (John), and Frank Takes.

Memorials may be made to the Congregation of the Humility of Mary.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 13 to May 17, 2020
